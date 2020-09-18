As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 18, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, we’re celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with tasty deals in San Antonio! Plus, Get Fit Friday, homemade cheesecake, handmade jewelry, a book giveaway for teachers, a Texas Eats preview and more.

First, our question of the day: What kind of cheese do you like on your burger? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages - and follow us on Instagram for deals, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes experiences!

And guess what? We have burger deals for you!

How about some free books for your classroom? Teachers, this one’s for you! One thousand teachers will win a library of books for their classrooms in the My Wish for U.S. book giveaway. Enter to win here.

Plus, local cheesecakes that are winning the Internet! Sierra’s Sweet Cakes made waves on social media and they’re finally going to be restocked with homemade cheesecakes to order this Sunday. The website launches Sunday at noon.

It’s Get Fit Friday! Fiona takes us through some workouts you can do at your desk during Zoom meetings with GYMGUYZ. Also today, David gives us a preview of a brand new Texas Eats, Jen takes us out to Pria Handcrafted Accessories for one-of-a-kind jewelry and a $2 movie for kids at Santikos theaters this weekend.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.