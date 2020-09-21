As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 21, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, Momday Monday with fall planting, how to make your own fun fair at home, DIY dog treats, lunch ideas and more on this last day of summer.

Fall starts tomorrow! What will you miss about summer? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages - and follow us on Instagram for deals, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes experiences!

It’s state fair season! Since the Texas State Fair is just drive-thru, Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, teaches us how to create our own family fair at home.

Plus, it’s fall planting season! Jen takes us out to Wimberley on this Momday Monday to check out what’s in season at Wimberley Gardens.

We also have do-it-yourself fall dog treats with Camp Bow Wow, grown-up lunchbox ideas from Stephanie Peña Frost, beef taco ideas the kids will love from Beef Loving Texans, scholarship tips and more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.