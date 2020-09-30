‘Dancing with the Stars’ celebrity shares secrets to success

SAN ANTONIO – Fiona Gorostiza does a one-on-one interview with Justina Machado, and gets the details on Disney night at ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

Actress Justina Machado is most well-known for ‘One Day at a Time,' 'Six Feet Under’ and 'Jane the Virgin,’ but the star has an even longer list of credits to her name. She shares a little advice for young hispanic actors trying to get into the business, “Don’t let them put you in a box.” To hear her full advice and see the story behind her Disney-themed dance, watch the clip above.

You can watch the latest episodes of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” Monday nights on KSAT 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and don’t forget to follow along with the ‘DWTS Fantasy League.'

