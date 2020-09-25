First elimination in Fiona + Mike’s ‘DWTS Fantasy League’

SAN ANTONIO – We’re checking in on Fiona and Mike’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fantasy league! How did they do in the first elimination round? Watch the video above to find out!

Follow along this season to see Mike and Fiona give their week-by-week predictions.

Fiona thought Carole Baskin would go first, but she didn’t. Meanwhile, Mike thought it would be Anne Heche. They were both wrong. Better luck next week!

There’s a whole points system that goes along with this, by the way, and producer Robert Morin will be keeping tabs throughout the season.

You can catch the next episode of “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on KSAT 12 and play along!

