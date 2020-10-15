Fall festival offers plenty of photo ops, plus family friendly corn mazes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for a fun family activity this fall?

One place in San Antonio is offering a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch, plenty of shopping, food, a corn maze and a fun corn cannon that shoots apples.

Traders Village is debuting San Antonio’s first and only corn maze. The Corny Maze at Traders Village is the largest in South Texas, sitting at 10 acres.

This fall festival is open on Saturdays and Sundays through November.

The Corn Maze design features the rides at Traders Village, as well as its mascot, Freddy the Flea.

One maze is specifically designed for kids at only .4 miles, which also features a game for the little ones.

For social media enthusiasts, the pumpkin patch is a great photo op.

Children 2 years of age and younger receive free admission. To learn more about attending, click or tap here.

If you plan on going, please follow Texas safety mandates that include wearing a face mask, observing physical distancing and practicing hand hygiene.

“We require everyone to wear a mask, and we limit the maze to 500 people in the five miles of track," said Rudy Escamilla, general manager at Traders Village.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.