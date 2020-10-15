Have questions about the annual enrollment period for Medicare? Experts explain different plans

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Seniors, the Medicare annual enrollment period has just begun and those turning age 65 can explore their Medicare Advantage benefits.

“It’s an opportunity for seniors and Medicare beneficiaries to take a look at their insurance options with Medicare and to see what changes are being made to their plan for the coming year,” said Erica Gonzaba, senior marketing manager for Gonzaba Medical Group.

The deadline to make a change to your Medicare plan is Dec. 7.

Need help understanding the different plans offered in Medicare?

Gonzaba Medical Group has listed some explanations.

What is Part A of Medicare?

This plan is often called the hospital insurance plan because it pays for a portion of your care while you are in a hospital. It also pays some of the costs for a skilled nursing facility or if you get health care at home. Lastly, it covers hospice care for people who are terminally ill.

What is Part B of Medicare?

This plan pays for doctor services, outpatient hospital care, and home health care that is not covered by in Part A.

What is Part C of Medicare?

Often known as a Medicare Advantage Plan or Supplement Plan, this may offer additional coverage for hospital services, doctor office visits and prescription drugs. It may also include benefits such as dental, vision, transportation and hearing coverage.

What is Part D of Medicare?

This plan covers your prescription drugs. Plans may vary in cost and the drugs covered.

If you’re looking for personalized, coordinated care, Gonzaba Medical Group has been serving the San Antonio community for 60 years. The medical group also offers grocery giveaways for seniors, Zumba classes and free technology training.

Tune in to SA Live on Friday as Gonzaba Medical Group will be answering the most commonly asked questions regarding the Medicare enrollment period.