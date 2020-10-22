Bunions are more common than you think, and they typically get worse over time

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – More than 30% of women in the U.S. have bunions -- a bone deformity caused by an unstable joint that allows the big toe to drift out of alignment.

The condition is progressive, can cause severe pain, and will not go away on its own, with 70% of patients reporting a recurrence of the bunion, according to Treace Medical Concepts.

If you’re not sure if you have a bunion, Treace Medical Concepts has answered some commonly asked questions about the condition.

What are the symptoms?

Typical symptoms include a bump on the side or top of foot, pain, swelling, pressure and/or numbness.

Symptoms tend to worsen when toes are crowded or when standing for long periods.

What causes them?

While constrained footwear or standing for long periods may aggravate or accelerate your condition, your bunion is more likely caused by genetic predisposition, or biomechanical imbalance.

How are they diagnosed?

During a clinical exam, your doctor will X-ray your foot to determine the severity of your condition, along with any other conditions.

What if I do nothing?

During the early stages, your pain can be managed, but it will typically worsen and you may develop some additional symptoms, including arthritis, calluses, toe cross-over, hammertoes, bone spurs and pain in the ball of the foot.

What are my treatment options?

1. Non-surgical or conservative treatments

These treatments are designed to keep you more comfortable, but will not address the root cause. Conservative treatments include toe spacers, pads/splints or inserts/orthotics.

2. Traditional 2D (osteotomy) surgery

The traditional surgery cuts and shifts your bone to address only the cosmetic bump of your bunion, without addressing the complex, 3D issues or the unstable foundation.

3. Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction

The Lapiplasty procedure is designed to address all three dimensions of your bunion and permanently secure the root cause of your bunion, which is an unstable joint. It involves the use of a system of special titanium plates to re-stabilize and secure the unstable foot joint that caused the bunion. This reduces the risk that the bunion will return, and most patients are back on their feet within days.

