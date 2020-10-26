Decadent pumpkin cheesecake with southern roots

SAN ANTONIO – Air Force Veteran, Mom, wife, daughter and friend - Alexis Galadriel Clark is all about celebrating her New Orleans upbringing with southern cooking with her local business, Galadriel’s Goods.

The self-taught baker served over a decade in the Air Force and took time after her husband was deployed to focus on comfort food her her three children.

Alexis does not hold back on adding the special touches to her recipes, from maple bacon cinnamon rolls for Father’s Day to a fresh berry cobbler.

As fall approaches, she is whipping up all the decadent, comfort food favorites, including a pumpkin cheesecake, sweet potato pie, bourbon chocolate pecan pie and chocolate chip cookies.

For her pumpkin cheesecake, she adds sour cream and goes with gingersnaps for the crust.

“I try to balance the tang,” Clark said. “It should taste like fall.”

The most popular Thanksgiving order for Alexis is “sweet potato pie” and the “bourbon chocolate pecan pie.”

If you’re looking to order from Alexis you can send her an email: galadrielsgoods@gmail.com.

She also shares all her flavorful desserts on her Instagram and Facebook page.