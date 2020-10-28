Halloween Idea: Blacklight Brownies

SAN ANTONIO – With everyone’s Halloween pivoting towards a more creative at-home vibe this year, here’s a simple recipe you can make this weekend courtesy of young chef, Neko Masi.

Neko’s creative take on food landed her on MasterChef Junior with Gordon Ramsay last year. The national recognition solidified her passion for culinary arts and she continues to dazzle us with her creative culinary ideas.

Young chef, Neko Masi, during one of her stops at the SA Live studio. (KSAT-12)

For Halloween, she shows us how to turn a pan of brownies into a spooky graveyard in the video above.

Get the kids involved in the kitchen and make your own tasty graveyard this weekend. It’s a Halloween of an idea.

Visit Neko Masi’s website for recipes and more.