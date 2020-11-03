Local physician provides insight on telemedicine options for seniors; encourages flu shots

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Seniors all across the country are wondering how they can stay safe right now and still get the care they need.

Dr. Janell Wilson, a physician for Conviva Care Centers, has some updates on how the center is adapting to help its patients through the pandemic.

Here are some other questions, with answers provided, as well.

1. How is Conviva Care Centers keeping patients safe when they come to see their doctor?

“It’s been a challenge, but our experience has been a big help,” Wilson said. “Telemedicine has been useful in caring for our patients from the safety of their homes. We’ve provided masks to our patients and donated meals to our communities. We established safety protocols in our centers and remained open for our patients who needed us. And we check with our patients by telephone so they know we’re always here for them.”

Everyone in the facility must wear a face mask. If individuals do not have a face mask, masks will be provided. Temperature checks will be performed at the door.

There will be hand sanitizer available and the waiting room chairs will be spaced out to comply with the 6 feet social distancing rule.

2. Why is it important for patients to come in, even if they feel well?

It’s important to see your doctor now more than ever. Chronic conditions such as heart failure, lung disease and diabetes can worsen without routine care.

“Remember to get your flu shot, especially now. We believe the most important part of aging well is staying well,” Wilson said.

3. What if patients are not able to make it into the office, due to transportation or continued fears about coronavirus?

Conviva Care Centers has a transportation company that can bring patients to the clinics.

The center has seven locations in the San Antonio area, including in New Braunfels and Floresville and spends time on developing a personalized plan for each individual patient.

All locations have activity centers that are free and open to anyone ages 55 and older.