Looking for a way to support local veterans this year? Here are some options

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have any veterans in your life?

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 4 -- and just in time for Veterans Day! -- Circle K will begin a fundraising campaign for Texas Veterans. All of the proceeds will support South Texas VA Fisher House.

The center is a “home away from home” for veterans receiving medical care treatment, according to Circle K.

If you are interested in giving back, at Circle K, if you purchase a $1 veterans flag, you will get a bounce-back coupon for a buy-one-get-one-free Polar Pop.

For a $5 purchase of a veterans flag, you will get a bounce-back coupon for buy-one-get-one-free 24-pack of Circle K purified water.

You can also make an open donation, which will make an enormous impact to support local veterans in need.

On Veterans Day if you show your military ID at Circle K, you will get a complimentary Polar Pop or coffee and a complimentary car wash.

If you’re a big Circle K fan, did you realize you can snag a free medium-sized hot coffee when you enter in the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest?

Participants also will be entered in a drawing to win free gas for a year.

Here’s how to play:

Each Monday to Friday, GMSA@6 will reveal the Circle K Secret Word.

Visit Circle K’s page , enter the word, and submit for your chance to win.

To learn more, click here.