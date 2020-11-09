Local research group seeks applicants for COVID-19 vaccine trial

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As part of the worldwide effort to create a vaccine for COVID-19, Endeavor Clinical Trials is recruiting potential patients to participate in a research study in San Antonio.

According to Endeavor Clinical Trials, U.S. statistics show that people who are obese face three to four times higher risk of death than those of normal weight, and individuals most likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. are Hispanics, African Americans and Native Americans.

“We are looking for anyone over the age of 18 -- and there’s no age limit (and) no weight limit, as long as your disease has been stable for heart disease, lung disease or even cancer for five years with the underlying disease for maybe two months, even diabetes,” said Dr. Sherwyn Schwartz, an endocrinologist for Endeavor Research Trials. "Those are the people that we want. We really would prefer people who have a disease who are stable who are overweight. We’d take anyone, but we’d like Hispanics, African Americans ... these are people that have been (most) affected by this disease.”

Bexar County has suffered more deaths per capita from COVID-19 than any other large urban area Texas, the research group stated.

“For this vaccine trial, we would like you to bring your parents and grandparents along, with aunts and uncles -- even cousins,” Schwartz said. “There’s no limit. We are planning on doing hopefully 1,000 patients in San Antonio. We want to be the number one recruiting site for these types of studies in the United States.”

This vaccine trial is on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply, call 210-791-0911 or click here.

Endeavor Clinical Trials stated this a safe and protected study. All participants will be under the group’s care to ensure safety, and the trial has been reviewed by the FDA.