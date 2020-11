SAN ANTONIO – Lizi Heaps is a mother of four and she loves to cook. Her new cookbook “For the Love of Kamut” shares a variety of recipes for families, using Kamut flour.

“Kamut has changed our lives and we know it will change your too,” Hepas said. “This ancient grain is not only healthier for you, but it’ll actually enhance the taste of everything you make.”

Kamut is made in Montana and shipped to Italy.

Click here to purchase from The Food Nanny website.