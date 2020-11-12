76ºF

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 12, 2020

Big Adventure, birthday freebies, 1-stop shop for holiday gifts, Thanksgiving tips, hot chocolate bombs + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is America's largest indoor waterpark resort.
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, a Big Adventure to America’s largest indoor waterpark resort, one-stop shop for your holiday gifting needs, Thanksgiving table setting tips, hot chocolate bombs and more!

Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, joins us today to show Mike and Fiona how to make a trendy hot chocolate bomb! It’s a fun experiment with chocolate, marshmallows and hot cocoa, so it’s perfect for those chilly nights. Plus, she’s going to share how to set your Thanksgiving table with cute decor for just $3 a place setting.

Jen is live at Belle & Union, a one-stop local shop for your holiday gifting needs. Have you ever seen a printing press at work? They have one and Jen will get to make a holiday card!

Today is opening day for America’s largest indoor waterpark resort! The SA Live team took a trip to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock ahead of the opening and you’re not going to believe how big this place is.

Also, it’s time for November Birthday Freebies! What you can score at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Luby’s and Santikos Theaters if your birthday is this month.

