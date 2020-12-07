America’s largest indoor waterpark is now open in Round Rock

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ROUND ROCK – This year has definitely been unprecedented, but there’s something fun to look forward to as a family at a brand new waterpark just north of Austin.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, America’s largest indoor waterpark, opened up its Round Rock location to the public on Nov. 12 as a 350-acre resort complex that includes three aces of outdoor pools.

The resort has something for all ages, as it includes 10,000 square feet of retail space, 20 pools and whirlpools, 30 waterslides, state-of-the-art convention centers, world-class dining, luxurious spas, diverse shopping experiences, cutting-edge arcades and thrilling theme parks.

More attractions include the FlowRider, a rock-climbing wall, 23-foot LED projection TV screen, adult grotto swim-up bar, cabanas and waterfalls.

There are 975 guest rooms, the waterpark that covers 223,000 square feet and 80,000 square feet of fun in Tom Foolerys Adventure Park.

Kalahari estimates hiring 700 employees in 2020. Virtual career expos are hosted every Wednesday by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area. Open positions include lifeguards, managerial staff, culinary staff and information technology work, among others.

