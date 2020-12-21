Cookie decorating kits available at Dario’s Bakery

SAN ANTONIO – Not up to baking cookies this year? Dario’s Bakery is selling cookie decorating kits and you still have time to order them before Christmas.

Watch the video above to see Mike and Fiona give them a try and for decorating tips from Dario Arellano.

To get your orders in time for Christmas, be sure to put them in by Dec. 23 with Dario’s Bakery at The Study Space near UTSA’s main campus on San Antonio’s Northwest Side. You can also follow the bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

Related:

- Mango cheesecake from Dario’s Bakery

- 2 new local businesses in one space: Dario’s Bakery + The Study Space