5 Valentine’s Day gifts you should consider giving to yourself

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether or not you have a valentine for Valentine’s Day, who says you can’t treat yourself on the holiday?

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to pamper yourself from head to toe.

Here are five products to try out for Valentine’s Day that you just might fall in love with.

A spa treatment

Indulge yourself in a luxurious spa massage with aromatherapy that will help relieve any tension you may have.

Candles

Planning to stay in this Valentine’s Day? Treat yourself to special scented candles infused with organic essential oils guaranteed for a perfect night full of relaxation.

Throw blankets

While it’s still chilly occasionally in South Texas, everyone loves to get cozy with soft blankets, especially when it’s the time of year for cuddle weather. Find the softest blanket you can while you’re running errands at your favorite home goods stores.

Perfume

Everyone loves to smell beautiful and feel confident. A new perfume or body spray may do the trick.

Self-adjusting foundation

Imagine -- how much easier would it be if you had one foundation for all the shades? Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation is designed to color-match your skin tone naturally.

As you apply Culler Beauty foundation, the secret color beads release the formula along with an SPF 50 and natural silicates which keep your skin looking fresh and safe from sun damage, the company said. Culler Beauty products are made right here in the United States. Watch the video above to see Valentine’s Day specials from the company.

