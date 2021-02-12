Recipe: Concha banana pudding by 2020 Southern Living Cook of the Year

SAN ANTONIO – Take your banana putting to the next level with chocolate pudding and conchas!

One of Southern Living’s 2020 Cooks of the Year, Vianney Rodriguez of San Antonio, shares her recipe below.

Chocolate pudding with bananas and whipped cream is a classic that’s hard to improve upon - but this Concha Banana Chocolate Pudding just might take it to the next level. Layers of concha (a beloved pan dulce), creamy homemade chocolate pudding, fresh banana slices and whipped cream repeat, ending with the crumbly yumminess of a sweet concha topping. Vianney Rodriguez

Concha banana chocolate pudding

Ingredients:

2 conchas

2 bananas, sliced

1 cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Whipped topping

Directions:

Cut conchas into slices, reserving any crunchy topping that falls off when slicing.

Combine sugar, unsweetened cocoa, cornstarch, and salt in a saucepan over medium high heat. Whisk in milk, bring to a boil, and stir continuously for two minutes.

Carefully remove from heat, stir in butter and vanilla and allow to cool. Chill until ready to serve.

Ad

To assemble spread a thin layer of pudding on bottom of four glasses, top with concha slices and banana slices. Add another thin layer of pudding and top with banana slices. Top with whipped topping and garnish with reserved crunchy concha topping.