Recipe: Concha banana pudding by 2020 Southern Living Cook of the Year

SAN ANTONIO – Take your banana putting to the next level with chocolate pudding and conchas!
One of Southern Living’s 2020 Cooks of the Year, Vianney Rodriguez of San Antonio, shares her recipe below.
Concha banana chocolate pudding
Ingredients:
- 2 conchas
- 2 bananas, sliced
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 4 cups whole milk
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Whipped topping
Directions:
Cut conchas into slices, reserving any crunchy topping that falls off when slicing.
Combine sugar, unsweetened cocoa, cornstarch, and salt in a saucepan over medium high heat. Whisk in milk, bring to a boil, and stir continuously for two minutes.
Carefully remove from heat, stir in butter and vanilla and allow to cool. Chill until ready to serve.
To assemble spread a thin layer of pudding on bottom of four glasses, top with concha slices and banana slices. Add another thin layer of pudding and top with banana slices. Top with whipped topping and garnish with reserved crunchy concha topping.