On-site job fair to be held Thursday at local state hospital

Have a positive attitude and an interest in health care?

You can help provide meaningful care to some of the people who need it most.

San Antonio State Hospital (SASH) is hosting a job fair Thursday to fill more than 200 vacant positions, immediately, for its new Alamo Hall.

There are openings for nurses, housekeeping, psychiatric nursing assistants, psychologists, food service workers and maintenance staff.

The job fair is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 25.

“We will have hiring managers at this job fair to do immediate interviews and make selections,” said Cecilia Monreal, staff services officer IV at San Antonio State Hospital.

SASH is also offering employment signing bonuses for registered nurses and psychiatric nurse assistants who are interested in working in a rewarding environment by providing acute inpatient psychiatric care for adults. Monreal explained that everybody will receive training.

A limited number of registered nurses can receive $2,500 extra in their first paycheck -- and psychiatric nurse assistants can receive up to $1,000 extra in their first paycheck with an agreement of at least one year of employment.

The group offers many benefits to employees, including career advancement, paid training, health and dental insurance, and paid vacation and sick leave.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered for employment. To apply for these open positions, click or tap here.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, staff will be following all recommended safety precautions and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the job fair.