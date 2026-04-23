Child abuse cases continue to impact Bexar County; officials push for prevention, intervention

SAN ANTONIO – Officials in Bexar County said new efforts are underway to better protect vulnerable children, even as the need continues to grow.

SJRC Texas, which took over the county’s foster care system last September, has expanded its staff and services to address an increase in children entering care due to abuse and neglect.

“Across the 28 counties that we serve, we’re taking care of close to 3,000 children every single day,” SJRC Texas CEO Tara Rousset said. “The majority of those are from Bexar County.”

According to Child Advocates San Antonio, an average of five children enter foster care each day in Bexar County due to abuse or neglect.

The problem continues to persist. In 2025, 13 children in the county died as a result of abuse or neglect. One of those cases involved Michael Miranda, 10.

Miranda’s adoptive parents, Christina and Jonathan Miranda, were charged with capital murder after he was found dead with multiple fractures and signs of possible starvation.

Christina and Jonathan Miranda (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While statewide data shows fewer children entering foster care, local trends tell a different story.

“Across the State of Texas, we’ve actually seen a decline in the number of children entering the foster care system,” Rousset said. “However, in our local area — in Bexar County and the surrounding areas — we have seen an uptick in children entering the foster care system due to abuse, abandonment and neglect.”

Since assuming control of the system, SJRC Texas has focused on prevention and family support.

Rousset said the organization is working to provide “wraparound services” aimed at keeping families together and reducing the need for foster placements.

“We want every child to feel loved and connected to their community,” Rousset said. “So, we’re bringing in wraparound services and support to families so that kids never have to enter the foster care system.”

The organization has also increased staffing, adding 300 employees this month to help meet demand and ensure children in care are placed in safe and stable environments.

“Every single day, we have teams and providers working around the clock to ensure that, if a child is in foster care, they are in a safe placement with caring adults,” Rousset said.

Advocates emphasize community awareness playing a critical role in preventing abuse.

“If you see something, say something,” Rousset said. “It takes the community working together to protect our most vulnerable children.”

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. Sunday, April 26, will mark “Blue Sunday,” a national day of prayer for abused children.

In San Antonio, Covenant Community Church will observe “Blue Sunday” during its service.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting can find more information on SJRC Texas’ website.

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