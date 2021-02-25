Struggling with pain management? See if this approach might work

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we age, pain in our joints can become part of our daily lives.

Luckily, there are programs and specialists all in one place that can help reduce and manage your pain by working closely with your physician.

Dr. Aaron Garza, a rheumatologist at Gonzaba Medical Group, said the group offers in-house services such as urgent care, specialty care, preventative services and physical medicine.

“It basically entails the fact that there are multiple people involved in the care of a patient. It’s called a multidisciplinary approach,” Garza said. “We have physical therapy therapists, and the primary care doctor is involved mainly as the director of the care.”

If you experience pain or discomfort, the first thing to do is consult with your primary care physician to see if arthritis is a possibility.

“The whole idea is trying to decipher where the pain is coming from,” Garza said.

For those who may be looking for personalized, coordinated care, Gonzaba Medical Group says it has been serving the San Antonio community with premier senior care for 60 years.

The medical group offers grocery giveaways for seniors, Zumba classes, free technology training, coordinated care, in-house specialty care and in-house imaging services.

