3 St. Patrick’s Day inspired cocktails

SAN ANTONIO – St. Patrick’s day will be here soon, and if you are celebrating from home this year then we have a few themed cocktails for you to try.

Artisan owner Nick Spink shares three cocktails: The Wicked Leprechaun, Frozen Shamrock and Dublin Apple. The Wicked Leprechaun is a vodka based drink with 7 UP, blue curacao, and orange juice. The Frozen Shamrock is easy to make, just mix bourbon and lime sherbet. The Dublin Apple is whiskey-based with muddled green apple and apple schnapps. For recipe details watch the video above.

You may know Artisan as a different name. It was formerly known as Artisan on Alamo or Artisan Distillery before they moved to Austin street and started brewing beer. They offer Jamaican food from a food truck, and they have several stages for live performances. You can find Artisan at their new location 402 Austin St, San Antonio, TX 78215.

For more information on Artisan, click here.