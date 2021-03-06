Pasta dish you don’t want to miss at Landrace San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – He’s been a finalist for the James Beard Award five times. Now chef Steve McHugh, of Cured, has opened a new restaurant.

It’s called Landrace. Located adjacent to the new Thompson San Antonio hotel downtown, the restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. If you’re looking to make a dinner reservation, it’s best to book at least a week in advance. The restaurant is closed for dinner on Sundays and Mondays.

Chef McHugh stopped by Market Square to make garganelli pasta with Gulf blue crab. Watch the video to see how it’s make.

Read more about the restaurant here and you can find more information on the Thompson San Antonio hotel here.