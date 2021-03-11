As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 11, 2021

Indoor plants can spruce up your home in an instant.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a new plant store to try on the St. Mary’s Strip, David Elder takes us to Compadres and more.

How do you propagate indoor plants? It’s when you grow a new root system from the cuttings of indoor plants, and Jen Tobias-Struski gets a lesson from the Plant Shoppe on North St. Mary’s Street. She’ll show us how an indoor plant can spruce up your home in an instant.

David Elder takes us up to Boerne for a taste of Compadres Hill Country Cocina. Plus, Nanny Jada Rashawn shares mom-approved, mock-coffee drinks for kids and ways to keep children entertained when the power goes out, and the San Antonio Zoo is gearing up for spring break with its Jungle Boogie Break!

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.