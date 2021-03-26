Taco ‘bout a great recipe for lent

SAN ANTONIO – If you are tired of repeating the same recipes for Lent then it’s time to taco ‘bout something new.

Tim McDiarmid owner of Tim the Girl Catering, Ivy Hall Events and The Good Kind makes gluten-free fish tacos that are now available at The Good Kind. They are made with fried cod, citrus slaw and salsa verde on corn tortillas.

They, also, offer a variety of healthy items at The Good Kind, including a fresh market bowl and Asian Cauliflower “Wings.”

Ivy Hall Events is starting a new chef series called Evenings at Ivy. It will be a modern, chic, picnic-style food festival in their spacious garden lounge. It will feature six top chefs from San Antonio and one from Austin on Sunday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Featured Chefs Include:

Chef Tim McDiarmid from Tim The Girl Catering and The Good Kind

Chef Alex Paredes from Carnitas Lonja

Chef Jaime Gonzalez from Supper at Hotel Emma

Chef Luca Della Casa from Silo Elevated Cuisine

Chef Cassie Ramsey from Esquire Tavern

Chef Jessie “Kirk” Kuykendall from Milpa Food Truck and Catering

Chef Sonya Cote from Eden West, Austin, TX

For more information on Tim the Girl Catering, Ivy Hall Events and The Good Kind, click here.