Create memories at this San Antonio clay studio

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for an experience (that’s very therapeutic) and a way to create custom pottery, Clay Casa at Embassy Oaks can help you.

Just in time for Easter, there are bunnies, peeps and eggs among other options you can pick from.

“We have techniques that are so easy, everyone can create a masterpiece,” Clay Casa owner Erin Racioppi said.

The studio provides the paint and socially-distant tables for painting as a family, or a girl’s (or boy’s) night or just come alone. You can also bring food and wine to enjoy while you’re painting.

“We put all of our inventory online, right now we’re featuring an egg kit, take them home, paint them and bring them back for us to fire them,” Racioppi said.

If you would like to make a reservation at Clay Casa, click here. They are located at 502 Embassy Oaks.