They’re looking at me! 4 harmless pranks you can pull on your friends + family

SAN ANTONIO – April Fools’ Day may be over, but that just means they’ll never see these fun, safe pranks coming!

Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shows us how to DIY four harmless pranks that will have your friends and family rolling with laughter.

All you need are crafters’ google eyes, toothpaste, Oreos, grapes, foil-wrapped chocolate mini eggs, toilet paper and a fine-tipped marker.

Watch the video above to learn how to make toothpaste Oreos, google-eyed lotions, vitamins, drinks and food, “bugged” toilet paper and mystery eggs.

You can find more fun ideas by Anderson here.

