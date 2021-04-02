photo
They’re looking at me! 4 harmless pranks you can pull on your friends + family

How to make google-eyed lotions + vitamins, mystery eggs, toothpaste Oreos, ‘bugged’ toilet paper

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

Ted Obringer, Creative Svc Producer/Cop

SA Live
april fools
pranks
adeina anderson

SAN ANTONIO – April Fools’ Day may be over, but that just means they’ll never see these fun, safe pranks coming!

Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shows us how to DIY four harmless pranks that will have your friends and family rolling with laughter.

All you need are crafters’ google eyes, toothpaste, Oreos, grapes, foil-wrapped chocolate mini eggs, toilet paper and a fine-tipped marker.

Watch the video above to learn how to make toothpaste Oreos, google-eyed lotions, vitamins, drinks and food, “bugged” toilet paper and mystery eggs.

You can find more fun ideas by Anderson here.

