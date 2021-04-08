SA Live

30 minutes to a healthier you!

Kickbox your way into a workout routine and you can try it out for free!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: 
SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – 9Round has two locations in New Braunfels and offers a kickboxing themed fitness program that incorporates a functional, interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training regimens. The programs consists of nine workout stations developed by a World Champion Kickboxer.

What you get at 9Round:

  • Punch and kick bags, not people. Work toward your fitness goals with basic kickboxing moves.
  • Combines cardio and resistance training for a complete, full-body workout in 30 minutes.
  • No scheduled class times. Show up on your schedule. A new circuit starts every three minutes.
  • Virtual classes are available and led by trainers.
  • Trainers are always there to guide, motivate and push you to get the most from every workout.
  • Workouts change each day, so your body is always challenged, and you never get bored.
  • Nutrition guide, videos, and more to help you track your progress and work toward your goals.

You can experience a full 9Round workout for free with no obligations. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.