30 minutes to a healthier you!

SAN ANTONIO – 9Round has two locations in New Braunfels and offers a kickboxing themed fitness program that incorporates a functional, interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training regimens. The programs consists of nine workout stations developed by a World Champion Kickboxer.

What you get at 9Round:

Punch and kick bags, not people. Work toward your fitness goals with basic kickboxing moves.

Combines cardio and resistance training for a complete, full-body workout in 30 minutes.

No scheduled class times. Show up on your schedule. A new circuit starts every three minutes.

Virtual classes are available and led by trainers.

Trainers are always there to guide, motivate and push you to get the most from every workout.

Workouts change each day, so your body is always challenged, and you never get bored.

Nutrition guide, videos, and more to help you track your progress and work toward your goals.

You can experience a full 9Round workout for free with no obligations. Click here for more information.

