30 minutes to a healthier you!

SAN ANTONIO – 9Round has two locations in New Braunfels and offers a kickboxing themed fitness program that incorporates a functional, interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training regimens. The programs consists of nine workout stations developed by a World Champion Kickboxer.
What you get at 9Round:
- Punch and kick bags, not people. Work toward your fitness goals with basic kickboxing moves.
- Combines cardio and resistance training for a complete, full-body workout in 30 minutes.
- No scheduled class times. Show up on your schedule. A new circuit starts every three minutes.
- Virtual classes are available and led by trainers.
- Trainers are always there to guide, motivate and push you to get the most from every workout.
- Workouts change each day, so your body is always challenged, and you never get bored.
- Nutrition guide, videos, and more to help you track your progress and work toward your goals.
You can experience a full 9Round workout for free with no obligations. Click here for more information.