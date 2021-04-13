Take in the view of San Antonio at The Moon’s Daughters restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – There’s no shortage of new places to try in San Antonio when it comes to great food and cocktails, but The Moon’s Daughters will definitely take you to new heights!

From octopus skewers to creative craft cocktails, the menu is mediterranean-inspired.

The Moon’s Daughters is open from 4 p.m. - midnight on Thursday, Sunday and Monday and 4 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is also a lounge area that features live music, aerial performers and plenty of space to enjoy cocktails, along with extra outdoor balcony seating, to take in the views.

The restaurant and bar is inspired by the Greek goddess of the moon and offers indoor-outdoor seating with twinkling city lights and all the magic of starry San Antonio nights.

Chef Robert Cantu tells SA Live that he has traveled for his culinary passion and is bringing many flavors and inspirations with this menu, after all, San Antonio is home for the Oliver Wendell Holmes graduate.

