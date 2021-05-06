Becoming a new mom soon? This group gives advice on how to select a hospital when giving birth

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you going to be a new mom for Mother’s Day?

Methodist Hospital Metropolitan loves to care for San Antonio’s moms, and of course, the little babies. They take pride on being family-centered care.

If you are looking for a hospital to have your baby, the Director of the Neonatal ICU for Methodist Health, Sarah Auge, explains what makes their center stand out.

What does your hospital offer San Antonio moms?

“We offer a great women’s facility,” said Auge. “We have our own women’s pavilion that’s dedicated just for moms and babies to make the experience of having a baby, whether it’s your first or your fifth or tenth, a great experience all around for mom.”

When choosing a hospital, what are some of the really important things to consider?

“There are several things to consider. As a mom myself, I looked at it and I really wanted to have a place that was able to take care of me, should something go wrong that I can go to 24/7 and have an O.B. ready to take care of me. But also someone, somewhere, that can watch the baby and make sure that everything’s going perfect with him or her,” Auge said. “Being an ICU nurse, I always think worst-case scenario. So, I really wanted a place that could take care of the baby 24/7, and Metropolitan does that great.”

