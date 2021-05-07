Frida Kahlo’s relatives in San Antonio for Frida Kahlo Oasis exhibition

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians aren’t the only ones celebrating the Frida Kahlo exhibit at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. Kahlo’s great niece and her daughter are visiting San Antonio this week for the opening.

Mara Romeo Kahlo and her daughter, also named Mara, are in town along with other distant relatives of the iconic Mexican artist.

The exhibition is May 8 - November 2 at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. The family also teamed up with La Gloria chef Johnny Hernandez to share a family recipe that includes stuffed avocado. You can enjoy a Frida margarita now - Mother’s Day at La Gloria at the Pearl.

Click here for more information.