Recipe: Chorizo y papas con Oaxaca cheese tostadas

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio cook, Vianney Rodriguez, is all about making meal time easy. She’s the author of “Latin Twist” and “The Tex-Mex Slow Cooker” and named cook of the year in 2020 by Southern Living Magazine.

You can follow this easy recipe and even see her making her favorite queso. Check out Vianney Rodriguez’s website for more recipes like this one.

Chorizo y papas con Oaxaca cheese tostadas

Ingredients:

6 tostadas shells

1 cup refried beans

2 cups papas con chorizo (potatoes with chorizo)

1 cup Oaxaca cheese

Salsa

Sliced radishes

Directions:

Spread refried beans over each tostada shell, top with papas con chorizo. Tear apart Oaxaca cheese with fingers, layer on top of tostadas. Bake until the cheese melts, about 3 minutes. Serve with salsa and radishes.