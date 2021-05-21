Release your inner aquanaut! You’re invited to view DoSeum’s new summer traveling exhibit, Voyage to the Deep

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a fun family activity?

Based on French author Jules Verne’s 1870 classic “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” The DoSeum’s new exhibition Voyage to the Deep brings to life the deep-sea adventures of Captain Nemo, his fantastical Nautilus submarine and the mythical world he inhabited.

At the center of this fantasy world is the giant Nautilus where kids can climb aboard and discover the inner workings of a deep-sea submersible. Guests can explore the Voyage to the Deep exhibit through Sept. 25.

“I would say this is fun for kids, kind of 3 to 10, but really, it’s fun for all ages. A few adults just love it -- teenagers as well. There’s just so much to do here and a lot of (it),” said a representative from the exhibit.

Kids can take up the controls at the helm, peer through the periscopes, crank the propeller, test out the bunks and explore Captain Nemo’s Cabinet of Curiosities full of wonderful marine specimens.

There’s even a bubbly pipe organ to play and a galley full of strange foods to discover.

The DoSeum summer camps kick off in June and run through Aug. 13, with more than 20 different camps to choose from.

Kids can go on a dinosaur dig, learn the science behind personality traits, design their own fashion collection, and even participate in a DoSeum wide spy mission.

The DoSeum is open everyday. Click or tap here for more information.