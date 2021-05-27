4 gifts you should consider giving to yourself, just because

Looking for new makeup? Try this new self-adjusting color foundation | SA Live | KSAT 12

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether you are overwhelmed with work or need a break from reality, you deserve to be pampered.

Here are four products to consider gifting to yourself to help cheer you up when life gets stressful.

A spa treatment

Indulge yourself in a luxurious spa massage, complete with aromatherapy, that will help relieve any tension you may have.

A new swimsuit

Prepare for the hot summer months in South Texas, and indulge in a new swimsuit you love that makes you feel confident. Even if you’re not traveling for the season, enjoy some sunshine by the pool or at the lake.

Perfume

Everyone loves to smell beautiful and feel confident. A new perfume or body spray may do the trick.

Self-adjusting foundation

Imagine -- how much easier would it be if you had one foundation for all the shades? Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation is designed to color-match your skin tone naturally.

As you apply Culler Beauty foundation, the secret color beads release the formula along with an SPF 50 and natural silicates, which keep your skin looking fresh and safe from sun damage, the company said. Culler Beauty products are made right here in the United States. Watch the video above to see Memorial Day specials from the company.

