SA Metro Health to host ‘Take Pride in Your Health’ event Thursday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As San Antonio is rolling out the rainbow carpet for Pride Month, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is getting ready for a big Pride event.

SA Metro Health’s “Take Pride in Your Health” event is happening Thursday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Luther’s Cafe located on 1503 N. Main St., right by the Rainbow Crosswalk.

SA Metro Health’s violence prevention team will be at the event along with a panel of COVID experts and HIV experts to talk about why it’s important to stay healthy, particularly in the observance of Pride Month.

The event will host some of San Antonio’s finest drag queens on stage for entertainment, plus there will be KSAT Fiesta medal bundles, door prizes, a chance to get Fiesta tickets and Six Flags Fiesta Texas tickets.

To learn more about SA Metro Health, click or tap here.