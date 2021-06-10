Now hiring: This business is hosting a job fair Saturday to fill 100 positions

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a good job with benefits?

If you’re available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Maruchan is hiring 100 employees with immediate openings in food production, logistics and warehouse.

Plus, if you bring a friend or family member, you have a chance to win a flat-screen TV. There will also be prizes for the first 75 people who are hired, and beverages and snacks will be served. Maruchan is offering up to $300 in referral bonuses.

After an employee is hired, he or she can expect a thorough orientation with on-the-job training, the company said. If you work 90 days, there is a pay increase, along with monthly attendance bonuses.

“No experience is necessary -- just bring your enthusiasm, a good work ethic, and Maruchan will train you,” said Erin Eckensberger, president for Remedy Staffing. “And yes, there is room for advancement.”

The job fair will be hosted by Remedy Staffing, and individuals fluent in Spanish are encouraged to apply.

If you are interested in attending the event, the job fair will be located at 11000 Fischer Road, off Interstate 35 in Von Ormy, Texas.

To learn more, click or tap here.