As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Viva Fiesta! Thanks to The Stream Factory for our lovely decorations.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, summer succulents, go-karts, Fiesta food and treats, colorful makeup for the party with a purpose, how to survive Fiesta with the family and more.

Bucho Tejano Street Fare is taking chicken-on-a-stick to the next level, covering with hot Cheetos! Check out their website here.

Commandough Bakery is making fruity Fiesta-inspired treats that will have you craving more. Her other treats are on her website.

Need a hand with handling Fiesta? Alamo City Moms shares a survival guide for families.

ELSEWEAR Cosmetics, a San Antonio makeup company, is sharing colorful makeup looks for Fiesta. You can find their products here.

Want to have some summer fun? Fiona quenches her need for speed at San Antonio Karting Complex.

