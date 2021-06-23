Partly Cloudy icon
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant, Chef Mary Lou Davis, makes fun Fiesta food

Celebrating Fiesta with elote - from scratch!

Madeline Holdsworth
, SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Mary Lou Davis, the runner-up from the latest season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” demonstrates how to create a Fiesta favorite that is a must-try: elote!

Elote is a classic Mexican street corn, but Davis makes hers with a twist. Watch the video above to learn how to make it and to hear more about Davis’ time on “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Davis is a chef at Whiskey Cake at La Cantera, and even has her own website and YouTube channel for “Geeks and Grubs,” where she shares recipes and fun videos.

