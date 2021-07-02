As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 2, 2021

Grilling Fourth of July steaks with Cooking with the Tall Boy.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Fourth of July grilling! Plus, family fun at the roller rink, a workout that will have you dancing, magic, water toys and red, white and blue fun for your Independence Day party!

An award-winning street magician is performing for us today! Keith Fields will be at The Magicians Agency Theatre through Sunday, July 11. Click here for ticket info and times.

Jen takes us out to an air-conditioned spot for family fun with a rich San Antonio history. The Rollercade roller skating rink has been around since the 1950s. Skate times and party info here.

We’re grilling up steaks and wagyu brisket with Cooking with the Tall Boy! Follow his Instagram page for more grilling tips.

What's better on the Fourth of July: burgers or hot dogs?

Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina shares ideas for your red, white and blue party. They’re budget-friendly and the whole family can participate.

It’s Get Fit Friday and we’re dancing into the weekend with Smash Dance!

Plus, summer fun and water toys with Learning Express.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.