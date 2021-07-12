On-site job fair to be held Wednesday at local state hospital

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have a positive attitude and an interest in health care?

You can help provide meaningful care to people who need it most.

San Antonio State Hospital (SASH) is hosting a job fair Wednesday to fill vacant positions immediately.

There are openings for nurses, in housekeeping, and also for psychiatric nursing assistants, psychologists, food service workers and maintenance staff. The job fair is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon on July 14.

“‘Come ready, come dressed and come prepared to be interviewed,’ is what we are just telling all potential candidates, and maybe even walk out with a job offer,” said Jessica Ruiz, director of community relations for San Antonio State Hospital.

San Antonio State Hospital is an in-patient psychiatric hospital with complete psychiatric and rehabilitative services. The hospital provides acute care, extended care, multiple disabilities, psychiatric intensive care, and geriatric care to an adult patient population.

Sitting at just over 300 acres on San Antonio’s growing southeast side, the hospital’s location in South Texas serves patients from across 53 counties.

For the first time ever, SASH will operate under one roof, when construction of the new state-of-the-art hospital is completed in 2024.

SASH is also offering employment signing bonuses for registered nurses and psychiatric nurse assistants who are interested in working in a rewarding environment by providing acute inpatient psychiatric care for adults.

A limited number of registered nurses can receive $2,500 extra in their first paycheck — and psychiatric nurse assistants can receive up to $1,000 extra in their first paycheck with an agreement of at least one year of employment.

The group offers many benefits to employees, including career advancement, paid training, health and dental insurance, and paid vacation and sick leave.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered for employment. To apply for these open positions, click or tap here.