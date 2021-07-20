Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy at this S.A. museum for free

"Yeehaw" to International Day of the Cowboy at the Briscoe Western Art Museum | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – The Briscoe Western Art Museum is celebrating National Day of the Cowboy with their annual free family event and their evening Sips and Sounds event this Saturday.

The day is meant to honor the legacy of cowboys and The Briscoe celebrates with two events. The first is the free community event:

Free National Day of the Cowboy Celebration

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This includes free admission and activities for the whole family. Along with fun crafts, you can explore the entire museum and there will be a cowboy stunt man on site as well, to show some tricks to the little ones. There is also a reading zone and cowpoke games and chuck wagon cooking.

Sips and Sounds of the West

6:30 p.m.

Admission for members: $15

Admission for non-members: $25

Military members can receive free tickets, but you have to RSVP. (see below)

According to their press release, the Briscoe is proud to partner with Texas Commission on the Arts and Blue Star Families to offer free tickets for Sips and Sounds for currently serving military members and up to five of their dependents. RSVP to reserve tickets as space is limited to rsvp@briscoemuseum.org. A valid military-issued ID reflecting the military member’s active duty status is required for entrance at the door.

The National Day of the Cowboy was designated in 2005 as a day to celebrate and preserve the heritage of the American cowboy, cowgirl and vaquero in the United States. The state of Texas declared it a day of honor in 2015 and the Briscoe annually hosts a celebration event, throwing open the doors of the museum to honor the cowboy, cowgirl and vaquero in us all.

If you’re interested in visiting the Briscoe Western Art Museum, they also have a “Still in the Saddle” exhibit right now. This special exhibition focuses on the Hollywood Western. All year long you can embrace the history at this iconic downtown muesum.

Click here for more on the Briscoe.