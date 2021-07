This margarita cake trifle will knock your socks off | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Tomorrow is National Tequila Day and Cakes By Felicia is helping us celebrate with boozy treats!

Owner Felicia Miranda is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. Today on the show, she shared tips on how to make her easy margarita cake trifle, which packs a tequila punch. Watch the video above to see how they’re assembled.

Cakes By Felicia has a brand new location in Rolling Oaks Mall. For more information, visit her website.