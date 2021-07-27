As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 27, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Olympic fencing, Texas Trippin’ with Java Jen, a DIY back-to-school project, National Scotch Day and more.

A former Olympian is teaching kids and adults in San Antonio how to fence. More information on Olympic Fencing Club here.

Java Jen is taking us Texas Trippin’ in historic Helotes at Texas Grounds Coffee Company. You can also spend the night at the bed and breakfast upstairs!

The Rustic Brush is teaching us how to make chalkboards for any grade as kids get ready to head back to school.

It’s National Scotch Day and we’re celebrating with whiskey cocktails from Artisan Craft Bar.

