Learn how heavy rain impacts a home’s foundation, and consider some ways to protect it

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

From not enough rain to too much rain, it’s been a rough summer for our homes, foundations and concrete.

So, what exactly is happening, and what can you do about it?

Jane Owens, director of operations for Baird Foundation Repair, explains what happens to the concrete around our homes when it rains too much.

With the large amounts of rain we’ve had in the past month, does that change what’s happening to our soil?

“It seems like South Texas is in a constant state of drought, which, like you mentioned, does cause the soil to shrink,” Owens said. ”And this not only impacts a home’s foundation, but has a similar effect on the concrete around it. With all the rain we’ve received in the past month, the ground is saturated and swells up. Kind of like a sponge that was just dunked in water.

“That means that if you have any parts of your driveway or sidewalk that were sinking earlier this year, chances are, the swelling of the ground has caused it to rise back up. But don’t let it fool you. As soon as the ground dries up again, that slab will sink right back down, causing tripping hazards once again.”

Ad

Are there any ways homeowners can protect their foundation?

Tips include the following:

Guard against pooling water around your home’s foundation.

Proper drainage and grating, plus, if you don’t already have them, consider installing gutters. All these things will ensure water isn’t collecting near your house.

Plant trees or shrubs away from your foundation as they compete for the water during our dry periods and can cause lots of problems as they grow. Tree roots can wreck a foundation if they are too close to the house.

And as strange as it may sound, watering your foundation can also help during our Texas summers. Just make sure water doesn’t start to pool.

During these times of heavy rain, when problems may seem to be at bay, are there things homeowners can do to help prevent problems in the future?

“Not only does the surrounding soil impact your concrete, but it’s also exposed to the elements 365 days a year, which means UV rays, water and temperature changes can and will deteriorate these surfaces, if not protected,” Owens said. “That’s where a 3-Part Concrete Protection System comes into play. This trio of products are designed and proven to protect your concrete for years to come, plus, it can be applied to your driveway, sidewalks and patios.

“It begins with PolyLevel, which ensures that the concrete slabs are lifted back to level and permanently stabilized. Polyurethane foam is injected under the slabs and fills all the voids where the sand and soil has been washed out. The foam then hardens into a lightweight, waterproof material that will stay put even in the strongest rains. The second part of our CPS is NexusPro joint sealant. Joints, for those who don’t know, are those deep grooves you’ll find in your driveway and sidewalks, and are there to help control the cracking that can happen.

Ad

“Problems start to happen when those joints crack and water starts to seep through to the soil underneath. Not only does NexusPro seal up those joints, preventing water from getting under the slab, but it’s also resistant to UV rays. And because it’s made from a silicone-blended material, it’s more pliable and won’t crack under changing temperatures. The final part is SealantPro. In just one application, the sealant penetrates deep into the pores and chemically combines with the elements in the concrete to create a clear, strong and permanent barrier. This important step prevents what’s called pitting and flaking, or as we refer to them, eyesores.”

Baird Foundation repairs slab, pier and beam foundations, as well as concrete leveling of driveways, sidewalks and pool decks. Financing is available, as well. The group offers free inspections to homeowners and received an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau along with being a 2020 BBB Torch Award Finalist for Ethics.

Ad

Watch the segment above to see how you can save on your Baird Foundation Repair bill. To learn more, click here. Looking for a job? Baird Foundation is now hiring.