Ready for back-to-school shopping? This event provides a safe, socially distanced experience

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

NEW BRAUNFELS – Summer is winding down, and that means we are gearing up for the back-to-school season.

Do you have items on your fall shopping list? Need a break from staying at home? How about killing two birds with one stone, while staying safe?

At the Peddler Show, shoppers will find back-to-school fashion, treats for teachers, candles, one-of-a-kind jewelry, fall essentials, women and kids clothing, trendy totes, handbags, stylish shoes and accessories, rustic furniture, seasonal floral arrangements, gourmet treats and foods, personalized home decor, handmade pottery, decorative candles, organic soaps, lotions and other truly unique gifts.

Free admission is offered for teachers, military, health care professionals, first responders and children younger than 12. Register for your ticket online and present the voucher with a proper ID at the gate for free admission.

The show will be held at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center from Friday through Sunday.

Anyone who plans to attend Is encouraged to purchase their tickets online beforehand. However, there will also be a kiosk at the center that will take credit and debit cards for entry.

The Peddler Show is continuing to following all CDC guidelines. There will be sanitizer out and masks available to grab. Shoppers are also encouraged to keep a safe distance from each other at the event.

