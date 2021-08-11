Deaf or hard of hearing? This program might be able to help your child

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have a child who is hard of hearing?

Three out of every 1,000 babies are born deaf or hard of hearing in the U.S. Those numbers are mirrored in our state statistics, as well, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

Making the best decision on how to provide your child the best education can be overwhelming, but a school in San Antonio offers a place where kids with hearing impairment can go to get an education that meets their specific needs

The Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children, a nonprofit organization in San Antonio, provides a space where children with hearing loss can be a part of a community that centers on enriching lives and improving listening, language and speech for them, specifically.

Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children is a listening and spoken language school comprised of three specialized learning and support programs designed to provide children, who are deaf or hard of hearing, the finest care.

Every child is embraced by the dedicated staff and provided with the necessary skills to learn in a rich auditory-oral environment.

Upon a newborn failing a hearing screen in the hospital, Sunshine Cottage, which has seven hearing-test booths, can schedule the infant with one of seven pediatric audiologists. The school’s Newborn Hearing Evaluation Center is a full audiological diagnostic testing site for babies.

In the Parent-Infant Program, advisors guide parents through the initial diagnosis and the acquisition of auditory verbal strategies to help their baby learn to listen and talk.

Early Childhood and Elementary school programs offer instruction that’s focused on speech and language development, small classes, expert teaching staff, and several support services to assist each child in developing optimal listening and speaking skills.

Students who are deaf or hard of hearing can learn how to listen and talk through hearing aids, just like their peers.

Each classroom consists of students with typical hearing who are learning with students who are deaf or hard of hearing. At least 200 families are serviced each year.

