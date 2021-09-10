As Seen on SA Live - Friday, September 10, 2021

Helping the hearing-impaired community--the Aid the Silent Annual Gala is happening this weekend and we are hearing from two keynote speakers who are helping San Antonio’s hard-of-hearing and the deaf community.

Burgers, tacos and more! Curb food truck is making a revamped comeback. Today Chef Jose Benitez is cooking the ultimate shrimp burger.

Fall road trip time! Adeina Anderson with Creative Lifestyles with Adeina is sharing her 10 must-haves for an autumn road trip. She is also showing us a “playbook” for the ultimate game day party set-up, complete with fun appetizers and easy (and inexpensive) football desserts.

Doggie fitness! This mobile dog gym is bringing treadmills to canine owners. Zoomy’s Fitness is showing us how to keep your pups moving, no matter where you’re located!

Traditional Mexican dancing! Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio is here to preview their weekend performance.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.