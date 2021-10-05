Clear icon
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Bubbling cauldrons, witches brew, Octoberfest fun + celebrating The Day of the Dead!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, our Halloween DIY week continues!

Impress your friends by making your own spooky, magical, bubbling cauldron.

Plus, from witches brew to beer brew and good food! We get a taste of Octoberfest from Alamo Beer Co.

Then, we are celebrating The Day of the Dead. We visit Feliz Modern and check out the local artists they are featuring for Hispanic Heritage Month.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

