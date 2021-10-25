Boo-tiful Halloween display ideas to consider for this weekend

Halloween is just days away, and before you know it, Christmas will be here, as well.
If you go out for holidays, now is the year to leave lasting memories for the kids.
Want to make your house look spook-tacular? Here are three Halloween decoration suggestions to help your porch, door and yard look its best, according to Illumination IQ.
1. Go all out with pumpkins
Whether you want a classy outdoor display or a scary experience, find a local pumpkin patch by you and stock up. You can even reuse the pumpkins for your Thanksgiving display. Add pumpkins to stairs, porches and entry ways.
2. Add a photo-shoot display
To create a fall perfect experience, arrange hay bales and dried corn stalks around your steps. Fake spiderwebs can even add a friendly spooky touch. This will make a fun area to take pictures of the kids and family.
3. Accent lighting
Make your home look top notch and consider hiring professionals to install permanent accent lighting that blends in with your roofline. There is 100% programmable lighting for beautiful lighting year-round that allows you to change the color display per holiday. Plus, it is energy efficient and provides excellent security for any unexpected spooky visitors.
