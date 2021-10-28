Clear icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 29, 2021

Day Of The Dead cocktails, chilling tales, Halloween makeup tips + Go Spurs Go!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

As seen on SA Live (pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Day Of The Dead themed cocktails from Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails.

Plus, how you can experience the Spurs game tonight with other big fans at a local, San Antonio Spurs watch party!

Then, it’s the final episode and final season of the Russell Rush Haunted Tour and we have the man, the myth, the legend joining us today with the bone-chilling tales!

Also, last minute Halloween looks for you from a professional makeup artist with Raeka Beauty that will have you looking spooky in no time.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

